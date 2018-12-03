Destiny 2: Forsaken Annual Pass – Weapons of the Black Armory Available until March

The enemy doesn’t stand a chance when you have a bow with poison-tipped arrows or a sniper with a lethal body shot. Discover and craft weapons of Light and Fury. Add the Black Armory’s treasure to your legend. Lock and load, Guardians. Black Armory will be delivered over December 4th to March 4th.

Destiny 2: Forsaken: The Reef has fallen to lawlessness, and now the most-wanted criminals in the galaxy – the Barons & Uldren Sov – have organized a jailbreak at the Prison of Elders. You and Cayde-6 have been sent in to bring law and order back to the embattled facility, but things do not go to plan. Facing insurmountable odds, Cayde-6 ends up paying the ultimate price. Beyond the Vanguard’s authority, you’ll venture into the Reef alone and take justice into your own hands. Explore new regions, awaken new powers, earn a wealth of new weapons, and uncover lost Awoken secrets. The hunt is on.