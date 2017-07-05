Developer Confirms Cuphead Is a Lifetime Xbox & PC Exclusive

Devilishly creative indie platformer Cuphead will forever remain an Xbox/PC exclusive. This was confirmed yesterday by developer StudioMDHR in response to a question from a fan on the message board service NeoGAF.

Yes, this Cuphead game is exclusive to Xbox and PC (with Steam and Win10 versions at launch and a GoG release likely shortly after). There will likely be a Mac version down the road and possibly a Linux version beyond that (unless we lose our houses or whatever).

In the same conversation, the developer confirmed it owns the Cuphead intellectual property, which, while saying nothing officially, does seem to suggest they are open to bringing future Cuphead games to other platforms like Playstation 4 and Switch. Cuphead launches September 29 on Windows 10 and Xbox One.

Many non-Xbox-owning fans had been anticipating a port to their console of choice, so this news comes as a bit of a blow. However, since most Xbox exclusives are also available on PC, including Cuphead, playing the game will only require owning a computer. The minimum system requirements can be found on Cuphead’s Steam page.

Cuphead is an inventive and gorgeous mashup of classic 2D run-and-gun games and 1930s-style animation. The studio has taken inspiration from Max Fleischer cartoons from that era, and seeing the game in motion is necessary to fully appreciate its aesthetic.