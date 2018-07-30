Digimon Survive: Announcement Trailer

The survival RPG will release in 2019 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC – to coincide with the 20th Anniversary of the original TV show

Celebrating the 20th Anniversary of the Digimon Anime, Digimon Survive presents a brand-new adventure set in a mysterious world with characters designed by Uichi Ukumo, and music by the much-acclaimed Tomoki Miyoshi.

Digimon Survive sees a brand-new group of teenagers, led by Takuma Momozuka, get lost on a school camping trip, finding them transported to a strange new world of monsters and danger.

As they fight their way back home through an animated world of difficult decisions and deadly battles, players’ choices throughout the game will impact the evolution of their monster allies, and the final ending. Battles in the game are fought in 2D, in a more classic SRPG style.

Further information about the game will be revealed soon.

Digimon Survive will be available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC.