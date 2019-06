Digimon Survive is a survival strategy role-playing video game developed by Witchcraft and published by Bandai Namco Entertainment for the PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and Windows PC

In the lead-up to the Digimon anime’s 20th Anniversary, we sat down with Digimon video game producers, Habu Kazumasa and Tsuzuki Katsuaki to take a look back at the history of Digimon video games and provide a sneak peak at its future with Digimon Survive.