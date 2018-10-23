Discover a Hidden World in ‘The Elder Scrolls Online: Murkmire’

Delve into the treacherous swamps and jungles in Murkmire, The Elder Scrolls Online’s latest DLC game pack, as you explore Argonia and discover a hidden world as dangerous as it is beautiful. Investigate Murkmire’s long-forgotten past and help an Imperial scholar recover a mysterious and powerful relic. Brave the challenges of Blackrose Prison, a new 4-player arena, and test your might.

The Murkmire DLC is available now for PC/Mac and November 6 on Xbox One and PlayStation 4. This new adventure will be free with an ESO Plus membership or available for purchase from the in-game Crown Store.