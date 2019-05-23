‘Dollhouse’ is Coming to PS4 & PC

This haunting horror game draws you into the mysterious atmosphere of film noir. Delve deep into the mind of Marie, a detective trying to unravel the secrets of her past memory by memory. Use the ‘Focus’ feature to see through the eyes of your pursuer as you try to survive a suspenseful game of cat and mouse.

Features

– Escape your pursuer as you decipher the eerie story of your past in Singleplayer

– Customize and upgrade your character with 40+ Abilities and Passives

– Scan the environment and see through the eyes of your pursuer

– Creep through procedurally generated maps, no restart is the same in any game mode

– Murder wisely in competitive online Multiplayer where each player has a different target

– Deepen your fears with 14 playable characters in Multiplayer, each with a unique story

Dollhouse launches on PS4 and PC May 24th