Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 – Awakened Skills

Hit and SSGSS Goku throw down using their new Awakened Skills in the first free update for Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2! Download the Free Update now or pickup the Season Pass for even more content!

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 builds upon the highly popular Dragon Ball Xenoverse with enhanced graphics that will further immerse players into the largest and most detailed Dragon Ball world ever developed. Dragon Ball XENOVERSE 2 will deliver a new hub city and the most character customization choices to date among a multitude of new features and special upgrades.

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 gives players the ultimate Dragon Ball gaming experience! Develop your own warrior, create the perfect avatar, train to learn new skills & help fight new enemies to restore the original story of the DRAGON BALL series. Join 300 players from around the world in the new hub city of Conton & fight with or against them.

Dragon Ball XENOVERSE 2 is available now on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC