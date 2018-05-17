‘Dragon’s Crown Pro’ Comes to Life in a Live-Action Trailer

Experience the Story of Two Individuals United Through the Power of Couch Co-Op

Sometimes, finding your ideal partner can feel like an impossible task, but with the release of Dragon’s Crown Pro, things just got a little bit easier. Dragon’s Crown Pro‘s innovative and enjoyable co-op mechanics make finding your perfect dungeon-crawling companion(s) a breeze!

ATLUS USA and Secret Powers joined forces to bring you the incredible story of two individuals brought together by Dragon’s Crown Pro. Our new live-action trailer, “Find True Love in Dragon’s Crown Pro” explores how the couple’s relationship develops from their very first encounter.

Dragon’s Crown Pro is now available on PlayStation4! Get the physical Battle-Hardened Launch Edition, complete with metal case and replica skill cards, or get it digitally on the PlayStation Store. Get it today and forge your own everlasting bonds with your most trusted co-op companions!

Dragon’s Crown Pro features:

Visuals Fit for an Ancient Dragon – With beautifully-refined artwork and 4K resolution support, Vanillaware’s signature art style will come alive as you bludgeon, cleave, shoot, and loot through the dungeons of Hydeland.

With beautifully-refined artwork and 4K resolution support, Vanillaware’s signature art style will come alive as you bludgeon, cleave, shoot, and loot through the dungeons of Hydeland. A Rousing Adventurer’s Soundtrack – A newly recorded soundtrack by fabled composer Hitoshi Sakimoto, supported by a live orchestra, will accompany daring treasure hunters on their search for the Dragon’s Crown.

A newly recorded soundtrack by fabled composer Hitoshi Sakimoto, supported by a live orchestra, will accompany daring treasure hunters on their search for the Dragon’s Crown. Glorious Presentation – Rejoice because English and Japanese audio options will now be available! Plus, game text will be localized in French, Italian, German, and Spanish.

Rejoice because English and Japanese audio options will now be available! Plus, game text will be localized in French, Italian, German, and Spanish. All the Royal Bells and Whistles – If you already own Dragon’s Crown, your saves won’t go to waste. There will be online cross-play & cross-save compatibility with existing PS3 and Vita versions. Oh, and all patches, features, and the Storyteller Voice Pack DLC from the original game will be included!

If you already own Dragon’s Crown, your saves won’t go to waste. There will be online cross-play & cross-save compatibility with existing PS3 and Vita versions. Oh, and all patches, features, and the Storyteller Voice Pack DLC from the original game will be included! Four Player Frenzy – With the fun local couch co-op and online multiplayer you remember, up to four players can experience countless hours battling together.

Dragon’s Crown Pro Battle-Hardened Edition

Exclusive to the west and only available in a limited quantity, the Battle-Hardened Edition of the fan-favorite multiplayer action-adventure game, Dragon’s Crown Pro, brings Vanillaware’s fantastical adventure into your hands as never before. The set includes 7 collectible skill cards representing the 6 different classes plus the common skills, and a shining metal case encapsulating this ultimate package for game collectors.