Video Games

‘Drunk-Fu: Wasted Masters’ Releases on on Xbox One & Steam

Jack Arnold
Fri, Aug 3

Rampage in a drunken stupor in the most intoxicated game of the year in Rusto’s topical commentary on the hazards of alcohol.

Drunk-Fu: Wasted Masters is a physics based fighting game. Maniacally laugh to insane ragdolls both locally & online.

Flail around in intoxicated fury as you take down your enemies with a variety of techniques and melee weapons. Howl in a drunken rage as you team up with your friends or beat them to a pulp in multiple game modes.

Enjoy different alcohol inspired bars all over the world and customize your character to show impeccable taste.

Key Features

Drunk-Fu: Wasted Masters
Smash other players out off the levels and prove who is the true Wasted Master

Multiplayer
Up to 8 players locally & online with any combination of local & online users

8 Levels
Brawl around the world in 8 unique levels in multiple different game modes

Wacky Ragdolls
Real-time drunken goony ragdoll physics

Customize Goons
Customize your Goons skin and clothing to show your impeccable taste

Drunk-Fu: Wasted Masters is currently available for preorder on Xbox One and for Wishlisting on Steam.

The game releases on both platforms on the 17th of August, 2018.

You may also like