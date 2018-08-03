‘Drunk-Fu: Wasted Masters’ Releases on on Xbox One & Steam

Rampage in a drunken stupor in the most intoxicated game of the year in Rusto’s topical commentary on the hazards of alcohol.

Drunk-Fu: Wasted Masters is a physics based fighting game. Maniacally laugh to insane ragdolls both locally & online.

Flail around in intoxicated fury as you take down your enemies with a variety of techniques and melee weapons. Howl in a drunken rage as you team up with your friends or beat them to a pulp in multiple game modes.

Enjoy different alcohol inspired bars all over the world and customize your character to show impeccable taste.

Key Features

Drunk-Fu: Wasted Masters

Smash other players out off the levels and prove who is the true Wasted Master

Multiplayer

Up to 8 players locally & online with any combination of local & online users

8 Levels

Brawl around the world in 8 unique levels in multiple different game modes

Wacky Ragdolls

Real-time drunken goony ragdoll physics

Customize Goons

Customize your Goons skin and clothing to show your impeccable taste

Drunk-Fu: Wasted Masters is currently available for preorder on Xbox One and for Wishlisting on Steam.

The game releases on both platforms on the 17th of August, 2018.