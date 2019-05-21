Dusk Diver – Announcement

Dusk Diver is a vibrant action RPG which takes place in the iconic streets of Taipei’s Ximending district!

When an unstable dimensional rift brings together Gods, Phantoms and Humans – headstrong high-school girl Yang Yumo must step up to protect the neighbourhood. Fight alongside guardians as part of a unique action-oriented combat system and expand your abilities by immersing yourself in the bustling streets, stores, personalities and even cuisines of Ximending.

Coming to PS4 and Nintendo Switch this Autumn!