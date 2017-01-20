EA Announces ‘EA Play 2017’

Electronic Arts announced that EA Play 2017 will be held from June 10-12 at the Hollywood Palladium, and live to the world on EA.com. EA Play is designed to connect audiences around the world, and bring them closer to the games they love.

Whether in person or online, EA Play 2017 will connect fans around the world to EA’s biggest new games through live broadcasts, community content, competitions and more. Those that can attend in Hollywood will experience hands-on gameplay, live entertainment and much more. For anyone joining digitally around the world, EA Play will feature livestreams, deeper looks into EA’s upcoming games and experiences, and content from some of the best creators in the community. For players, content creators, media, industry partners and more, EA PLAY 2017 will deliver a network of experiences to celebrate a world of play.