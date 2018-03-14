‘Earthfall’ Invades PS4, Xbox One and PC this Spring

Grab Your Bug-Out Bags and Prepare to Fend Off the Alien Assault in this Squad-Based Co-Op Shooter

When the alien menace arrived, they brought with them hordes of horrors from another world with one goal – to wipe humanity off the face of the Earth. Now, after countless battles against four-man teams of human defenders, the invaders will be making their arrival in Earthfall‘s full launch on PC, Xbox One and PlayStation 4.

Coming this spring from developer Holospark, Earthfall challenges four players to team up online and fight against an invading otherworldly menace. Get your friends together and join the battle, equipping yourselves with a mix of modern and futuristic weaponry, portable barricades, mobile turrets, and maybe even turn the aliens’ technology against them!

Earthfall, from Seattle-area developer Holospark, is a cooperative shooter for up to four players. Using team-based tactics to fortify holdouts and complete objectives, players must work together to survive. Aliens have invaded, and it’s up to players to fight back with a modern arsenal of weaponry combined with the ability to fortify locations and create choke-points with man-portable barricades and heavy turrets.

Earthfall features a complete story-mode, wherein players will uncover the reason for the invasion, and more.

Features of Earthfall Include: