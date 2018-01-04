The Elder Scrolls Online – First Details on Dragon Bones DLC Game Pack and Live Preview

Zenimax Online Studios has revealed details on the first major update of 2018 for The Elder Scrolls Online – a two-dungeon DLC Game Pack called Dragon Bones, and Update 17, a free addition for everyone which includes a slew of new features and upgrades that make ESO better than ever. Dragon Bones and Update 17 are expected to launch in February.

The Dragon Bones DLC Game Pack will include two new dungeons – Scalecaller Peak and Fang Lair — available in both normal and veteran modes, with a veteran Hard Mode for each final boss. These new dungeons pit players against new and returning enemies, including plague-ridden ogres, powerful sorcerers and their undead creations, and even the reanimated bones of an ancient dragon.

Players will be rewarded with new items and monster sets, collectibles, and achievements, as well as a Renegade Dragon Priest mask, awarded just for entering one of the dungeons. The Dragon Bones DLC Game Pack will be free for ESO Plus members, and available for purchase from the Crown Store for non-members.

The free-for-everyone Update 17 will release simultaneously with Dragon Bones, and will include:

The Outfit System: allows players to customize the look of their equipment, regardless of equipped gear

allows players to customize the look of their equipment, regardless of equipped gear Two New Battlegrounds: the Orc Stronghold of Mor Khazgur and the Dwarven ruins of Deeping Drome bring 2 new arenas for 4v4v4 multiplayer mayhem (Battlegrounds PvP requires ESO: Morrowind)

the Orc Stronghold of Mor Khazgur and the Dwarven ruins of Deeping Drome bring 2 new arenas for 4v4v4 multiplayer mayhem (Battlegrounds PvP requires ESO: Morrowind) Home Storage System: this highly anticipated feature provides players the opportunity to lock items away safely in their homes via the Homestead housing system

this highly anticipated feature provides players the opportunity to lock items away safely in their homes via the Homestead housing system Additional Gameplay Features: new quality of life additions will help new and experienced players get the most out of ESO, including the new Level Up and Skills Advisors, guiding players to the best upgrades when they level up; and improvements to combat, making it easier to identify and activate ability synergies.

Bethesda Softworks is kicking off the new year by giving you a live preview of Dragon Bones and Update 17 today, January 4th at 6pm EST.

The additions and improvements included in Update 17 will be available free of charge for all players.