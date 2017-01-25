‘Embers of Mirrim’ Coming for PC and Console

To save their world from an alien threat, two proud races must set aside their differences and come together in Embers of Mirrim, Creative Bytes’ adventure-platformer arriving in 2017 for Windows PC, Xbox One. In the game, you will take control of a powerful creature named Mirrim as you jump, split, collect and reconnect through dangerous obstacles and interesting puzzles on a mission to save your beloved world.

Embers of Mirrim is an adventure-platformer featuring a mystical creature with the ability to split into light and dark entities called Embers. As Mirrim, you can explore the dramatic landscape using the opposing forces of the Embers to affect creatures and relics in the world in unexpected ways.

Designed with a variety of gameplay – including classic platforming, puzzle-solving, formidable boss battles and thrilling chases – Embers of Mirrim ascends beyond the standard platformer with precise controls, unique mechanics, and rich environments.

Features: