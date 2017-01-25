‘Embers of Mirrim’ Coming for PC and Console

To save their world from an alien threat, two proud races must set aside their differences and come together in Embers of Mirrim, Creative Bytes’ adventure-platformer arriving in 2017 for Windows PC, Xbox One. In the game, you will take control of a powerful creature named Mirrim as you jump, split, collect and reconnect through dangerous obstacles and interesting puzzles on a mission to save your beloved world.
Embers of Mirrim is an adventure-platformer featuring a mystical creature with the ability to split into light and dark entities called Embers. As Mirrim, you can explore the dramatic landscape using the opposing forces of the Embers to affect creatures and relics in the world in unexpected ways.
Designed with a variety of gameplay – including classic platforming, puzzle-solving, formidable boss battles and thrilling chases – Embers of Mirrim ascends beyond the standard platformer with precise controls, unique mechanics, and rich environments.
Features:
- A Stylish Character with Twice the Personality: Mirrim has the ability to split into two playable forms, called embers. The Light and Dark embers are independently controlled by the left and right control sticks and offer new ways to solve puzzles, overcome obstacles and traverse through the world.
- Diverse Gameplay: Master innovative thumbstick controls mixed with classic platforming, alter your world to solve intriguing puzzles, battle with gigantic bosses and run for your life from dangerous threats. Infusing these moments with “splitting” gameplay and a powerful narrative offers more than the sum of its parts.
- Save Your World From the Corruption: Use your powers to rid the world of the corruption that is infecting your beloved planet. Save your friends and unify their forces to restore balance to the world.
- Explore the Extraordinary World: A vibrant and colorful universe awaits! Mirrim’s journey will take you from a thawing mountain to an aging forest to a desolate wasteland and more. A variety of hidden secrets are scattered throughout the stunningly rendered environments for you to discover.