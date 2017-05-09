Endless Space 2 “Unfallen” Faction Coming

Amplitude Studios announced today that the 8th major faction for their sci-fi grand strategy game, Endless Space 2, will be available via Steam on May 19th. The Unfallen civilization, completely designed by the community, utilizes gameplay modeled around a tree metaphor, with the Unfallen’s homeworld being the trunk, as they slowly expand via their tendrils – colonizing systems that are nearest their homeworld. To lose their homeworld is to lose their entire empire, as the Unfallen must maintain contact with their homeworld to survive.

Players of the Unfallen will favor the “slow and steady” pacifist style of play, rather than rushing out to conquer as quickly as possible – expanding their “branches” as they go, while seeking symbiosis with the other factions and providing bonuses to their allies. The Unfallen are also in synch with nature and have the unique ability to awaken the Guardians, beings that normally lie dormant on planets, which when awoken, provide benefits to their owner and friends, and penalties to their foes. Created in cooperation with the Endless Space 2 community, the Unfallen were designed in several phases by fans via Games2Gether – each phase reflecting an aspect of the new faction; the gameplay, the visuals, and the narrative.

Endless Space 2 is currently available on Early Access on Steam