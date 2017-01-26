‘Endless Space 2’ Update

Amplitude Studios announced today that a new major update for its 4X sci-fi game, Endless Space 2, is available today on Steam. The update adds a new major faction — the Horatio, a race led by an eccentric trillionaire who decided to clone himself and make the galaxy beautiful again, along with three new minor factions, an overhauled technology tree, an improved battle system and more!
Currently in Early Access, Endless Space 2 features six asymmetric factions with a total of eight factions planned for the final version of the game.
Endless Space 2 Horatio Update Includes:
- New major faction: The Horatio from Endless Space
- The Horatio are an advanced faction that can assimilate the DNA of other factions into the Horatio gene pool, effectively gaining the advantages of the absorbed population and adding it to the effects of Horatio population.
- Three new minor factions: The Gnashast, the Tikanan, and the Eyder
- Overhauled technology tree – updated based upon community feedback
- Five new victory conditions: Supremacy, Conquest, Science, Economy and Wonder
- New system orbital scan view
- Improved battle system
- Population and Senate improvements
- And MORE!
Endless Space 2 is currently available on Early Access on Steam, for $29.99 (standard edition) and $37.49 (digital deluxe edition).