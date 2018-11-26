Energy Cycle Edge Launches December 5th

Energy Cycle Edge’s puzzles challenge you to activate each of the cells in the game field, which then change the colors of the cell and any adjacent cells in a straight line. Keep changing between three different colors until they all match and the puzzle is solved! Most puzzles in Energy Cycle Edge are three-dimensional, adding an extra level of challenge as you have to monitor the colour changes on multiple layers to come up with the correct solutions!

Key Features:

44 levels in 4 different sets

IDM/Ambient soundtrack from different artists

Random colors mode that allows you to go through any level multiple times

Classic cells mode for fans of the original game

And much, much more!

Energy Cycle Edge, the puzzle-filled sequel to Sometimes You’s hit game Energy Cycle. Launches Wednesday, December 5th for Xbox One, Playstation 4, Playstation Vita and Nintendo Switch.