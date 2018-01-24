Enjoy Your Final Moments of Peace: ‘PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds’ Devs to Fix Pre-Game Lag Issues

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, or PUBG, as it’s often referred to, is a no-holds-barred winner-take-all battle royale, with players dropped into an area and left to fend for themselves. Prior to battles beginning, however, players spend a bit of time in the “lobby,” an area where they are free to move around and interact with other players before the bloodshed begins. This has traditionally been a problem for the game, as players faced a ton of unexpected lag there.

Fortunately, the development team is working on a fix, to be released soon.

In the current patch we are spreading out the pre-match starting locations,” the dev team said in a Steam update. “Previously, all the players would spawn together at the same location awaiting the start of the match. Lots of interaction among multiple players in such a small area had a high impact on the servers. To solve this, we have introduced multiple areas where players gather before the match start. As a result, the performance, both server and client-side, has improved.”

The team is also hard at work on more fixes, including some anti-cheating measures the game sorely needs. There doesn’t seem to be a timeline for when to expect these additional changes, but the team knows how big a problem cheating is, so our money is on improvements coming soon.