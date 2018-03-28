Epic Adventure With a ‘Dragon Ball’ Sense of Style: ‘Dragon Quest XI’ Heading Stateside in September

It’s been awhile since we’ve heard any major news about Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age, the latest mainline entry in the long-running series from Square Enix. It’s been eagerly anticipated — character designer Akira Toriyama is a hot item, what with the popularity of his various Dragon Ball anime series. Now, however, the company has dropped a whole bunch of delicious details on our plates, and we’re hungry for more. First and foremost, we know how much longer we have to wait: Dragon Quest XI will launch in North America on September 4, 2018.

It was released in Japan last year on PlayStation 4 and Nintendo 3DS, but the 3DS port isn’t surviving the trip west. Instead, the game will launch here on PS4 and Steam, meaning Windows PC-owning RPG fans have a reason to get excited. It’s not clear why there’s no effort being made to bring the 3DS version over, but it looks like we’ll be forced to play the game from the comfort of our couches or computer chairs.

The company is making some improvements to the game to get it ready for its Western release. Things like voice acting (which the original Japanese game didn’t include, to stay truer to the series’ roots over there) and a new hard mode, called “Draconian Quest,” are slated to be included when the game launches this year.

In addition, the user interface and menus are being overhauled, a new Camera Mode is being developed to give you the freedom to take in the sights, and your character will have the ability to dash, which should make navigating the world a bit more fun.

Check out almost nine minutes of gameplay here, and get excited. We’ll all be exploring its vast world come September.