Epic Adventure in the Palm of Your Hand: ‘Final Fantasy XV: Pocket Edition’ Launches for iOS, Android

Final Fantasy XV keeps popping up in the news, and for good reason. The more-than-a-year-old game is still pushing out compelling new content and giving gamers reasons to log back on. But if you find yourself away from your PlayStation 4 or Xbox One, developer Square-Enix doesn’t want you to feel left out. Final Fantasy XV: Pocket Edition is set to hit your mobile devices on February 9.

The game is a retelling of the Final Fantasy XV story with super-cute character designs and graphics more in tune with mobile platforms — that is to say, pared down. Still, the game is nice to look at, and it’s amazing what sorts of gaming experiences are available on mobile today compared to the days when Snake was the beginning and end of mobile entertainment.

The story will be told episodically, with each of ten episodes available for individual purchase and download. The first episode drops for free, while the following two will cost $0.99 each. At that point, they’ve got you on the line, and each episode increases to $3.99 apiece. However, if you’re confident you’re going to love it, you can put down $19.99 up front and get all 10 episodes, which saves you a few dollars in the long run.

Early impressions have found the game to be fun to play and an exciting development in the world of Final Fantasy XV. We’ll know for sure in a couple of weeks when we can play the game ourselves.