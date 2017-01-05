Escape from Tarkov Extended Alpha Launched

Battlestate Games has announced that their hybrid FPS/MMO, Escape from Tarkov, has entered the extended Alpha stage and will be accepting more players into the Alpha program. The Extended Alpha is a more advanced stage, with several new features being introduced to the game, and more pre-order owners will be granted access to this test phase. The chance of being selected for the extended Alpha is higher for those who pre-order the game early and is based on the pre-order package purchased; for example, purchasers of the Prepare for Escape package have a 75% chance of getting into the Alpha, while those who buy the Left Behind package have a 50% chance of getting in.

New additions to the Extended Alpha version include:

A new raid location, the Woods – wide open spaces, dense forest vegetation, entirely new tactics and game experience

Weapon failure and repair system

Ability to create groups for going into raids together

Improved game physics

Additional performance optimization and fixes for existing issues

Escape from Tarkov is a hardcore story-driven MMO featuring elements of FPS and RPG.

The events take place in the Russian city of Tarkov, which has been sealed off by roadblocks and sunk into the chaos of local warfare between private military companies. Escape from

Tarkov’s Hazardous Environment Combat Simulator employs a number of custom system modules to create incredibly immersive gameplay and make players feel the reality of what is happening in the game.

Players can get guaranteed access to Escape from Tarkov testing stages by placing a pre-order on the official website www.escapefromtarkov.com/preorder-page