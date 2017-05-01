Escape Virtual Hell in ‘The Caligula Effect’ – Battle Screenshots & New Video

It’s almost time to break out of digital prison. So how does a group of freedom seeking high-schoolers escape from the virtual reality construct/prison known as Mobius? Well, they need to fight their way out of, course! You’ll need to utilize the Imaginary Chain battle system to unleash carefully coordinated attacks that yield maximum damage. Basically, planning is key.

When battles start, the party’s attack order is based on the order you selected. You’ll then get to go down the line and select each character’s action. Pretty standard so far, right? The neat thing about the Imaginary Chain system is that you can preview a selected move for each character and see the end result, how the enemies will react to it, as well as the actions of your other party members. Oh, and you can even adjust the timing of each move! Want to knock enemies airborne and juggle them with a brutal attack chain where everyone in the party contributes? You totally can! There are plenty of different ways to coordinate team attacks and you’ll even be awarded a letter grade after each sequence. Oh, and there are 500+ NPCs with various skills that can be added to the party, so don’t be afraid to experiment with different builds to use in battle!

Check out some battle screenshots below!

The Caligula Effect features:

A human story set in a virtual world – Experience a dark story as the Go-Home Club does whatever it takes to escape the digital prison known as Mobius. The crew must defeat a group of evil music producers (known as the Ostinato Musicians) who have been working with μ, and come face-to-face with their own black secrets/desires. Written by Persona series veteran Tadashi Satomi (Persona, Persona 2: Innocent Sin, and Persona 2: Eternal Punishment), players will fight towards freedom as they examine the ugly psychological issues that plague the various characters in the game.

The Caligula Effect will feature its original Japanese audio, and will be available for PlayStation Vitq on May 2nd