Everspace Coming to Nintendo Switch this December

Independent developer Rockfish Games announced today that Everspace, the surprise hit on Steam, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, is now available to pre-order on the Nintendo eShop for a 20% discounted price of $31.99.

Everspace is the roguelike space shooter takes daring space pilots on a challenging journey through six sectors, each featuring dozens of procedurally-generated levels full of dangers and treasures. In each run, they will face entirely new situations, continuously testing their skills, experience, and talent for improvisation. Great piloting skills will be needed to stand a chance against various enemies, along with a keen eye for loot and mineable resources, which are used to repair damaged ship components or to craft new equipment and modifications, giving players an advantage in combat and a better chance of making it out of a sticky situation alive.

Everspace – Encounters adds about 10 hours of new gameplay, featuring five new questlines that blend seamlessly into the base game, all-new factory space stations which add further gameplay mechanics by offering special on-the-fly services, like refining and converting resources, upgrading ship capabilities or minor repair jobs, and a new player ship coming with sophisticated electronic warfare as well as a plethora of new weapons, devices and consumables to fool, distract, and defeat enemies in new ways. Furthermore, daring space pilots can pay the Okkar Homeworld a visit, too.

Everspace – Stellar Edition launches December 11th and features the base game, the Encounters add-on, the original soundtrack with over 60 titles as well as an interactive art book in-game. Furthermore, the full set of 41 achievements has been implemented directly into the game.

A boxed version will hit brick & mortar as well as online retail stores in Europe and North America early next year, too.