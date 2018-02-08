Every Gunslinger for Himself: Slew of ‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ Rumors Hit the Internet

In the fall of 2017, online publication Trusted Reviews received a ton of information that purported to be leaks about the upcoming Red Dead Redemption 2 from Rockstar. Some of the information they received has since been confirmed in press materials released by the company itself, so Trusted Reviews is certain enough about its validity to release it to the public. And there’s a lot of information to sort through.

Possibly the biggest rumor is the inclusion of a Battle Royale mode, which isn’t exactly surprising, given the popularity of games like PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds and Fortnite right now. Two other modes mentioned in the documents are Revive and Survive and Money Grab. Revive and Survive is a team-against-team battle where you’ll have a limited amount of time to revive teammates when they die. Money Grab will see two teams fighting over bags of money — collect them and return them to your base to bank the points.

The online world is alleged to be very similar in scope to Grand Theft Auto Online, with sweeping landscapes and towns full of NPCs that have some sort of behavioral A.I., decorating their shopfronts and pulling their valuables inside at night, for example.

The concept of apartment purchasing from GTA Online will make an appearance here, in the form of tents that can be upgraded.

There’s a wealth of information, so check it out. One final reminder and word of caution: These are rumors, so though they may sound appealing, we’ll have to wait and see what Rockstar confirms or denies.