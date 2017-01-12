Experience Co-Op Dangers in the Dungeons of ‘Brut@l’

Evoke the nostalgia of all-night gaming sessions from years past! Share the adventure by exploring Brut@l’s dungeon with a friend in local co-op and lay waste to hordes of enemies that stand between you and floor 26. Be careful though…if your friend dies, you’ll need to decide if you go on without them or give them some of your health to carry on the fight.

A procedurally-generated co-operative and single-player dungeoneering thrill ride, Brut@l fuses old-school gaming with a stunning 3D visual style to create an experience that is inspired by the earliest of videogame adventures, yet feels uniquely fresh and exciting.

Playing solo or with a fellow adventurer in local two-player co-op, choose your Brut@l hero – Ranger, Mage, Warrior or Amazon – then descend into a procedurally-generated world constructed entirely of ASCII. Your goal? Reach the 26th floor and vanquish the fearsome Guardian of the Dungeon awaiting there!

Developed by Stormcloud Games and published by Rising Star Games, Brut@l will release on February 9 on PC via digital retailers.