Experience A Daring Story-driven Adventure With A Friend In ‘A Way Out’

EA in partnership with Hazelight Studios, has launched A Way Out, the co-op cinematic story-driven adventure game, available worldwide on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and Origin for PC. Developed by the team behind the critically-acclaimed indie title, Brothers – A Tale of Two Sons, players will take on the role of Leo and Vincent in A Way Out and must work together through their riveting escape from prison and beyond.

A Way Out is part of the EA Originals Program, which provides an elevated platform for up-and-coming independent game studios and their talented teams to bring innovative, memorable gaming experiences to players around the world, with the studio as sole profit beneficiary. As another prime example of the EA Originals core values, Hazelight is making it easier than ever before to play a co-op game by offering a “Friends Pass” program where, for the first time ever, players who purchase the game will be able to invite a friend to play the full experience of A Way Out with them for free online.

We designed A Way Out as a dynamic narrative experience best played on the couch with a friend and as a co-op only game, I wanted people to play with their friend without gimmicks or a high cost, so we came up with the free Friends Pass offer” said Josef Fares, Writer and Director at Hazelight. “The game is designed so that players will need to build trust with one another by talking and making decisions together as they play. Intense moments and more meaningful points in the game build the relationship between both the characters and the players. On top of that, A Way Out has no repeated gameplay activities which creates a truly unique experience unlike anything played before.”

A Way Out’s compelling split-screen story follows the relationship between the brash and cocky Leo, and the calm, cool and in-control Vincent; their distinct personalities changing the way players will be able to interact with their surroundings beyond the prison walls. From high-stakes stealth passages, intense brawls and shootouts, to co-op fishing and mini-games, A Way Out is an emotional cinematic experience filled with action-packed moments that are balanced by fun, unique gameplay to be discovered.

A Way Out is rated M for Mature by the ESRB and is available now for $29.99 on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and Origin for PC.