Experience the Holidays Feudal-Style in new ‘Life is Feudal: MMO’ Winter Wonderland Video

Today, developer Bitbox is inviting you to experience the holiday season in a new Winter-themed video from their game, Life is Feudal: MMO. Watch as feudalists ready for the holidays by building snowmen, hunt and prepare wild game for their feasts, and work together to provide a wonderful holiday for their newest guild-mate, the shoeless boy. Friends go out of their way to ensure the boy, and their other guild-mates, have a wonderful Yuletide with plenty to eat, warm clothes, and more.

Winter holidays are not about material goods in Life is Feudal: MMO – learn what you can do for others with meaningful gestures and spending time with one another.