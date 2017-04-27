Face Your Childhood Fears – ‘Little Nightmares’ Launching April 28th

Little Nightmares is an upcoming puzzle-platformer horror adventure game developed by Tarsier Studios and published by Bandai Namco Entertainment. The launch trailer introduces the graceful Lady, the ruler of The Maw and the biggest threat to Six’s survival ensuring the smooth running of the place from her private quarters. Will you be able to save the girl in the yellow raincoat from her watch?

Get ready to confront your childhood fears on April 28th when Little Nightmares launches on PS4, Xbox One and PC! Pre-order your copy now and journey through the dark, whimsical world of The Maw!