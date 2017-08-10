Fallout Board Game Incoming From Fantasy Flight Games

The makers of XCOM: The Board Game and the Star Wars: X-Wing Miniatures game are bringing the world of Fallout to a tabletop near you. The game will be based on Fallout 3 and 4, and it’s coming in the fourth quarter of this year.

“[P]layers choose whether to work together or individually to explore these mysterious regions that lay before them,” Fantasy Flight Games said in its announcement. “Along the way, each player will face a wealth of choices, deciding whether to pursue experience or Caps, collect loot or loyal companions, and progress the main questline or veer off to the vaults. As the players move around the board, building their skills and filling their inventory, the area’s warring factions will gain power, forcing the players to pledge loyalty or defy conformity, all in pursuit of gaining the most influence of anyone else in the wasteland.”

Players will have the option of several scenarios to play, based on popular locales from recent Fallout games and expansions: The Capital Wasteland, The Pitt, The Commonwealth, and The Far Harbor. The scenario players choose will determine which factions are available to befriend or betray, but the game board itself will vary every time.

Each player can choose what they want to be–whether a simple vault dweller or a heavily armored member of the Brotherhood of Steel. Characters’ stats will be handled via a separate board and will include Fallout’s trademarked S.P.E.C.I.A.L. stats.

The game supports one to four players. A playable version will likely be at Gen Con in Indianapolis later this month.