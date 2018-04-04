Fallout, Skyrim and DOOM Inspire New Switch Pinball FX3 Three-Pack

Zen Studios announced today that Nintendo Switch owners won’t need to wait long to experience Bethesda Pinball, a thrilling three-pack of tables featuring Fallout Pinball, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Pinball and DOOM Pinball. Coming today, April 4th the pack represents Zen’s dedication to expanding the Switch’s Pinball FX3 library from its initial 30 titles to dozens more.

Explore the secrets of Fallout Pinball’s world decimated by nuclear war, as you join factions, raid vaults and collect Vault Boy bobbleheads on the table. Similarly, you’ll craft weapons, wield magic, equip armor and more as you fulfill your destiny as Dragonborn in The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Pinball. Finally DOOM Pinball takes you to Mars, where you’ll battle hordes of demons.

Bethesda Pinball earned rave reviews upon its release to other platforms.

“Each table felt 100% like a pinball representation of its triple-A counterpart; and not only was the table enjoyable to play, but it sparked great memories of the original games,” said XBLA Fans. Meanwhile, Ragequit.gr raved, “An ingenious adaptation of some of gaming’s most beloved franchises for the arcade pinball format. … An absolute must for pinball enthusiasts and Bethesda fans alike.”

On a similar note, Pinball FX3 on Switch has wowed fans and critics alike since its December 2017 release, with exclusive features such as HD Rumble support and the console’s unique capability of perfectly balanced vertical-orientation gameplay. “Pinball FX3 is an incredible platform for pinball tables,” said Nintendo World Report’s 9/10 review, while Gaming Age’s A review declared, “Switch owners can now play some of the best pinball experiences available.”