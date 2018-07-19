Far Cry 5 – Lost On Mars Launch Trailer

Far Cry insanity and the red planet collide in Lost On Mars is the second DLC from the Far Cry 5 Season Pass.

When Nick Rye agrees to help Hurk out of a jam, he never expects it will lead him outside of Hope County … and all the way to Mars! Teleported to a hostile planet and with only Hurk by his side, Nick must master powerful technology to battle alien arachnids and restore power to ANNE – a futuristic AI who represents humanity’s last line of defense against eight-legged invaders with Earth in their sights.

Soar over the dunes and canyons of Mars with a jet pack, blast deadly arachnids with lasers – and save mankind while you’re at it. Lost on Mars is a Far Cry adventure that’s truly out of this world.

Key Features

ALL NEW MARS LOCATION

An uncanny adventure on the fourth planet from the sun.

-Experience Far Cry gameplay in a gorgeous Mars sandbox.

-New Arachnid enemies, an alien threat unlike anything seen in Far Cry before.

-Revisit Nick Rye and Hurk from Far Cry 5’s main campaign in a whole new story.

ALIEN TECHNOLOGY FOR AN ALIEN THREAT

Strange and incredible new weapons and gear, including:

-Blaster of Disaster – A single shot space gun made of trusty alien hardware.

-Hellfire – Fires 15 bouncing laser balls, inflicting serious damage.

-Morphinator – Harness the power of science to turn predators into prey … with an explosive twist.

-Defy gravity and blast across Mars with your Space Jets, an entirely new way to navigate extraterrestrial terrain.

Soar over the dunes and canyons of Mars with your jet pack, blast deadly arachnids with lasers – and save mankind from an all-out alien invasion! Far Cry 5: Lost On Mars is now available!

#FarCry5 #FarCry