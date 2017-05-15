‘Farpoint’ Sights, Sounds & Fears – Behind the Scenes on PlayStation VR

Farpoint is a riveting VR space adventure set on a hostile alien planet. On a mission to pick up scientists studying an anomaly near Jupiter, a sudden rupture nearby sends you and their station crashing onto an unknown alien world.

Separated from your colleagues, you must use holographic logs scattered throughout the landscape to reunite with the scientists and escape the planet. Explore and discover the secrets of the planet, blasting your way through hordes of indigenous and alien life as you keep moving to survive.

Speaking with the developers of Farpoint‘s PlayStation VR tells us how the use of visuals, audio and every-day fears immerse the player in alien worlds.

Farpoint comes exclusively to PlayStation VR on May 17th.