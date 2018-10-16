‘Fast Striker’ Gets into a Good Position for a shot at PS4 and Vita.

Blistering 2D shoot ’em up Fast Striker is out now on PlayStation 4 and PS Vita

Pixel purists assemble. Developer NGDEV and publisher eastasiasoft are proud to announce their single-player vertical scrolling shoot ’em up

Fast Striker is a blast through 6 action-packed stages and encounter huge boss battles. 4 game modes, an elaborate scoring system and adjustable screen & control settings will bring back classic arcade memories.

Developed by NGDEV, the masters of old school arcade action classics like Gunlord, NEO XYX, and RAZION, Fast Striker is a fast-paced, reflex action vertical shmup taking cues from 80s classics of the genre to deliver an eyeball searing slice of sci-fi, mechanised action. With a strong emphasis on its elaborate score system, players must blast their way through six sizzling stages, unforgettable boss encounters and over 40 unique enemy types, all at a gorgeous 60 frames per second.

“We’ve been shmup fanatics for decade and Fast Striker may be our most accessible title yet,” said René Hellwig, Game Designer at NGDEV. “Fast Striker retains the brutal, punishing difficulty of the best bullet hell games, while also offering options for newcomers who want to enjoy the frenetic mayhem without dedicating themselves to the masochistic practice of mastery.”

Features:

6 Stages, including huge boss battles

4 Game modes: Novice, Original, Maniac & Omake

Elaborate scoring system

Adjustable screen & control settings

Constant 60 fps

Fast Striker is out now on PlayStation 4 and PS Vita with Cross-Buy support. This digital edition is priced at $6.99, while a limited edition physical release of Fast Striker is available in limited quantities from online retailer Play-Asia.com at US $34.99 including shipping.

The physical release of Fast Striker includes a region free physical copy, full-color printed manual, original soundtrack CD, an individually numbered collector’s certificate and a Collector’s box, with a beautifully embossed logo. The physical release of Fast Striker can be purchased at Play-Asia.com for a limited time.