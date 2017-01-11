‘Fate/EXTELLA: The Umbral Star’ – How to Unlock Artoria

The famous Fate series now strikes a path to a new stage with the newest title, Fate/EXTELLA: The Umbral Star. Many fan-favorite characters, including the ancient Heroic Spirits (Servants) summoned by the Holy Grail, make their appearances, with the series being reborn as a high-speed combat-oriented title in which players face off against the enemy and their army in exciting large-scale action scenes.

Players can also take some time to enjoy the deep storyline the Fate series is known for. The “Noble Phantasm Edition” contains a 7.5” by 6.3” hardcover art book featuring over 100 pages of artwork from Fate/EXTELLA: The Umbral Star, a pack of sixteen collectible 3” by 5” cards depicting each of the game’s Servants, and a 24” by 17” cloth poster, all housed in a custom box.

The game’s hidden character, Artoria, has the most obscure unlock requirements that some of us have ever seen! (Please feel free to avoid this walkthrough if you’d rather try to find her yourself)