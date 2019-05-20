Firewall Zero Hour – Operation: Nightfall Dev Diary #1

With Operation: Nightfall, we’re bringing a whole new face to Firewall Zero Hour as you know it. One of the most significant changes is introducing a whole new system of time-limited progression taking the form of Missions, Tasks, and cosmetic Rewards.

An internet connection is required for all modes of Firewall Zero Hour, including Single Player Training Mode. PS Plus is only required for Multiplayer Training and Multiplayer Contract modes.

Firewall Zero Hour is available now on PSVR. The biggest update to the game yet — Operation: Nightfall – coming May 21st!