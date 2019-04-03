First Look – AI: The Somnium Files

Spike Chunsoft’s latest thrilling detective adventure, AI: The Somnium Files, launches on July 25th for Nintendo Switch, PS4 and Steam! The new trailer debuted at GDC gives you a first look at the world of AI: The Somnium Files.

The mind never lies…

In a near-future Tokyo, detective Kaname Date is on the case of a mysterious serial killer.

One rainy night in November, a woman’s body is found at an abandoned theme park, mounted on a merry-go-round horse. She had been stabbed repeatedly, and her left eye was gouged out.

Kaname Date of the Metropolitan Police Department arrives on the scene. He recognizes the woman. Suddenly, he hears a noise from inside the merry-go-round.

He breaks into the merry-go-round’s central column to find a young girl. And in her

hands, she grips a bloody ice pick…

Preorder the standard edition or the North American exclusive Special Agent Edition today from your local retailer!

AI: The Somnium Files Special Agent Edition – $89.99