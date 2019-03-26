First Look – Elden: Path of the Forgotten

Onerat Games’, top-down pixel art action title Elden: Path to the Forgotten will be released on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC by the publisher Another Indie in 2019. Elden: Path of the Forgotten, under development since late 2015 by a single developer and founder of Onerat Games, is a medieval cosmic horror game focusing on storytelling through nontraditional methods with a focus on environmental storytelling.

Elden is a medieval eldritch fantasy game, focusing on storytelling through non-traditional indirect methods — like reading a book in a language you don’t understand, but with pictures.

Key Features