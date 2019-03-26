Video Games

First Look – Elden: Path of the Forgotten

Jack Arnold
Tue, Mar 26

Onerat Games’, top-down pixel art action title Elden: Path to the Forgotten will be released on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC by the publisher Another Indie in 2019. Elden: Path of the Forgotten, under development since late 2015 by a single developer and founder of Onerat Games, is a medieval cosmic horror game focusing on storytelling through nontraditional methods with a focus on environmental storytelling.

Elden is a medieval eldritch fantasy game, focusing on storytelling through non-traditional indirect methods — like reading a book in a language you don’t understand, but with pictures.

Key Features

  • Explore a stunning and encapsulating dark world containing assorted, challenging, and narrative layered lands.
  • Immerse yourself in epic battles against abhorrent Lovecraftian enemies and bosses.
  • Play your style by experimenting with a wide variety of unique weapons and powerful spells.
  • Be haunted by a gorgeous and minimalistic soundtrack.

You may also like

Video Games

Crystar Announcement

Crystar is coming to PlayStation 4 on August 27th! Explore the afterworld of Purgatory as Rei and combat the Souls of the dead to save her sister. Play as four different characters and unlock their memories to learn the...

Leslie DiCampli
Video Games

World War Z – Dev Diary

World War Z – Dev Diary takes you behind the scenes of the intense co-op zombie shooter Saber Interactive and Focus Home Interactive have just released an official developer diary video for World War Z, the highly...

Denny McDonald
Video Games

‘Golem Gates’ Coming Soon

Golem Gates is a post-apocalyptic sci-fi blend of action-strategy and card battler, pitting your conjured armies against otherworldly forces. Choose from 100 cards (known as Glyphs) and unleash diverse units, buildings...

Denny McDonald