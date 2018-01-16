Fit for a King: ‘Final Fantasy XV: Royal Edition’ Coming This March for PS4, Xbox One

Get ready for even more Final Fantasy XV — or, if you’ve somehow resisted the game’s allure, get ready for the definitive experience. Final Fantasy XV: Royal Edition will be hitting PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on March 6, and it comes with more bonus content than ever before.

According to the game’s official site, you can expect:

An all-new dungeon – Insomnia City Ruins: Expanded Map

New features such as first person mode, new gear, and new bosses.

Armiger Unleashed – after you collect all 13 royal arms, a more action-oriented mode of the Armiger is unlocked

Royal Vessel – the boat from FFXV is now a controllable vehicle. The same body of water (between Cape Caem and Altissia) can now be freely explored.

All season pass content – Episode Gladiolus, Episode Prompto, Multiplayer Expansion: Comrades, and Episode Ignis.

Over a dozen pieces of DLC, including weapons, Regalia car skins, and item sets.

For those who have already purchased Final Fantasy XV, the Royal Edition content will be available as DLC for $19.99. Yes, this means that the super-fans who have supported the game from the beginning will, as usual, have to pay the most for all the content. Such is life.

On the same day, the Windows PC version of Final Fantasy XV will be released, and it will include all the Royal Edition bonus content, as well.

Check out the trailer below.