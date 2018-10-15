For Honor: Marching Fire – Meet the Wu Lin: Jiang Jun & Tiandi Livestream

Carve a path of destruction through the battlefield fighting for guts, glory, and survival in For Honor, a new melee action game developed by Ubisoft Montreal in collaboration with other Ubisoft studios.

Meet the Tiandi and Jiang Jun of the Wu Lin faction. The Tiandi are loyal protectors to Kings, Queens, and Emperors. They are masters of the Dao blade, the weapon of choice for these Royal Guards. The Jiang Jun are generals among the Ancient Chinese armies. They are wise leaders who have mastered the Guandao.

Enter the chaos of a raging war as a Knight, Viking, or Samurai, three of the greatest warrior legacies. For Honor is a fast-paced and immersive experience, mixing skill with visceral, never-before-seen melee combat.

The Art of Battle, the game’s innovative control system, puts you in total control of your heroes, each with distinct skills and weapons, as you annihilate all soldiers, archers, and opposing heroes who stand in your way on an intense, believable battleground.

For Honor offers an engaging campaign and thrilling multiplayer. Enjoy the full experience with friends online, in split screen two-player co-op, or solo against AI.

Key Features:

UNIQUE WARRIORS TO MASTER

Choose your favorite warrior among a variety of unique heroes including deadly Knights, brutal Vikings, and cold-blooded Samurai. Able to turn the tide of battle and make their faction victorious, each hero comes with his or her own weapon set and combat style. Express your personality and inspire fear in your enemies by customizing each facet of your warrior, including your chest, shoulders, helmet, and weapon.

MEMORABLE STORY CAMPAIGN

The memorable story campaign is a tale of warriors in which you will embody heroes of all three factions. Storming castles and fortresses, making the difference in massive battles, and confronting deadly bosses in intense duels, you will need all your wits and skills to ensure the survival of your people and foil the plans of the merciless and bloodthirsty warlord, Apollyon.

GROUNDBREAKING MULTIPLAYER

The groundbreaking multiplayer modes will test your skill and take your adrenaline to the next level. In the heart of battle with your band of warriors, coordination and communication will be the keys to victory as you support your allies, slaughter enemies, and own the battlefield.

INNOVATIVE ART OF BATTLE CONTROL SYSTEM

Wield the weight of your weapon and feel the power and impact of every strike. Precise and accessible, the Art of Battle system has been designed with the objective of putting you in total control of your combat moves.