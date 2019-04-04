‘For The King’ Announcement

For The King is a strategic RPG that blends tabletop and roguelike elements in a challenging adventure that spans the realms. Incredibly replayable, venture forth into the lands of Fahrul and discover that every playthrough is unique with procedural maps, quests, and events. Just remember adventurer, you do this not for riches or fame but for your village, for your realm, For The King!

The King is dead, murdered by an unknown assailant. Now the once peaceful kingdom of Fahrul is in chaos. With nowhere left to turn and stretched beyond her means, the queen has put out a desperate plea to the citizens of the land to rise up and stem the tide of impending doom. Will you put an end to the Chaos?

For The King’s most replayable aspect comes in the form of Lore. Lore is generated through battles, story content, quests and more and is a currency that is carried through each of your playthroughs, giving the player a real sense of player progression. Lore is used to purchase new Characters, Customization Options, Locations, Encounters and Items to continue to vary and enhance your gameplay as you continue to save Fahrul!

“After an incredibly successful debut on PC, For The King has become one of our most prolific titles” said Michael Fisher, Product Manager at Curve Digital “We are incredibly excited to bring For The King to console containing all of the updates and free DLC that have been given to the previous version over the last couple of years. The console edition is a complete edition that you can play solo, with friends, or online – on any platform of your choice.”

Game Features:

Procedurally Generated Maps – Explore a procedurally generated world, from maps to quests to events, where every adventure is made unique!

– Explore a procedurally generated world, from maps to quests to events, where every adventure is made unique! Singleplayer and Multiplayer Game Modes – Explore the lands of Fahrul alone, or with friends in local co-op or online multiplayer. Stick together for protection, or split the party to cover more ground!

Explore the lands of Fahrul alone, or with friends in local co-op or online multiplayer. Stick together for protection, or split the party to cover more ground! Turn-based Combat System – Fight and die as a party in fast paced and brutal turn-based combat using a unique slot system for attacks and special abilities.

Fight and die as a party in fast paced and brutal turn-based combat using a unique slot system for attacks and special abilities. Includes all free updates – Following the success of For The King on PC, the console version of the game will include all the existing expansion packs for the game – including the DUNGEON CRAWL, FROZEN EXPANSE, HILDEBRANDT’S CELLAR, GOLD RUSH AND INTO THE DEEP adventures.

The kingdom of Fahrul needs heroes, will you answer the call?