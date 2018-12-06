Fortnite: Season 7 – You Better Watch Out!

Takes to the slopes and skies in Season 7. A mysterious iceberg has smashed into the island, bringing new frosty locations and gameplay, including a new flying vehicle: the Stormwing.

Discover new areas such as Frosty Flights, Polar Peak, and more! Uncover what’s in the new Battle Pass, rule the skies with the new Stormwing plane, and change the style of some of your favourite weapons and items with Wraps in Battle Royale.

Explore Fortnite Creative, a new experience where you can create, play, and save anything you can imagine on private islands! And in Save the World, the Stand and Fight campaign comes to an exciting conclusion as Canny Valley Act 3 is released!

Jump in now and start playing.