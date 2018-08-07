Free ‘Da Vinci’ and ‘Sagan’ Updates Announced For Surviving Mars

Paradox Interactive today announced two new free updates for Surviving Mars, the survival management game from Haemimont Games. “Da Vinci,” or Creative Mode, will allow players to take more creative liberties with their Martian colonies and will launch today for PC and consoles shortly after. This update includes stress-reducing features such as buildings that do not require maintenance, immortal colonists, and a starting budget of $100 trillion. The “Sagan” update, for the explorer who felt that surviving the inhospitable desert of Mars was simply too easy, will launch for all platforms in September. Including 24 major challenges to overcome, this update adds a new level of difficulty for the hardcore survivalist who’s ready to take a running start at everything the red planet can throw at them.

Whether you like to stop and smell the barren wastelands of Mars or are raring to discover new ways to doom your dome, Surviving Mars’ upcoming updates will have adventures for every kind of player.

Da Vinci features include:

Fit as Fiddles – No need to fret over these super-powered colonists as they cannot die from starvation, suffocation or exposure. They’ll stay healthy and happy never dropping below 50 health or sanity no matter what your creative mind cooks up for them.

More Money, Fewer Problems – Kick off your adventure with a cool $100 trillion in funding burning a hole in your rocket, no questions asked.

A Stroll Down Easy Street – Building your dreams has never been easier with buildings that not only don’t require resources to be constructed, but also can never malfunction due to lack of maintenance.

Sagan features include: