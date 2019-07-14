Galerider: Free to Fly Takes Over Skies on iOS

Inspired by Sega’s Panzer Dragoon series, Galerider: Free to Fly invites players to take on massive flying beasts with homing projectiles while dodging incoming fire with epic barrel rolls. The Free to Fly edition includes the first two levels of the existing premium game for FREE.

Developed by Orion Arts, Galerider: Free to Fly allows players to take flight as Bree, a “Galerider” in possession of a majestic Wind Drake. Rider and beast must dodge obstacles, glide across rivers and valleys, soar over mountain cliffs, and dive through narrow canyons to collect valuable items. Those who manage to stay alive and defeat the colossal Overbeasts will unlock new Wind Drakes – each with their own distinctive powers and special abilities.

Hyperia in Ruins

Remnants of humanity reside in the harshest regions of Hyperia – an area rich in life-sustaining Essence, but also inhabited by deadly creatures. The Overbeasts, once docile guardians, are now spreading chaos and death throughout the realm. It falls on our hero, Bree, to take flight upon her trusted mount to defend her home against the Overbeasts and the many horrifying creatures under their control …

“Everyone at the studio has always relished the idea of riding a mighty dragon – not to terrorize peasants or burn down villages (although that sure sounds fun!), but to fight monsters head-on and feel the rush of flying,” says Daniel Choo, Creative Project Manager at Orion Arts. “We couldn’t find anything like it on the App Store, so we took it upon ourselves to create Galerider, which really nails down the homing projectile/dodging mechanics gamers might remember from Panzer Dragoon. We can’t wait to have even more players check out the Free to Fly version!”







Key Features

Experience the rush of flying at high speeds through winding valleys and deep canyons.

Revel in your Wind Drake’s awesome power – and unleash devastating special attacks!

Face off against massive, monstrous bosses.

Dodge obstacles with well-timed barrel rolls.

Defeat colossal Overbeasts to unlock new Wind Drakes.

No in-app purchases! All title updates are and will always be free of charge.

Pricing & Availability

Galerider: Free to Fly is now available on iOS for FREE. The premium version retails for $2.99.

App Store URL

https://apps.apple.com/us/app/galerider-free-to-fly/id1458061426?ls=1