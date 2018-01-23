When Is a Game Really Finished? ‘Rust’ Finally Leaving Steam Early Access

First released on Steam Early Access in December of 2013, first-person survival game Rust is finally ready to make the leap to full retail release. The developer, Facepunch Studios, made the announcement on their blog. The full release will happen on February 8.

We’re not planning any big reveals, launch parties, around the world tours or cash prize giveaways for this event,” said Garry Newman, company founder. “We’re not going to move staff onto other projects. It’s very much going to happen without much fuss. It’s business as usual.”

The game has gone through many changes during its four years of Early Access. For example, in the early days, the game had zombies — not a shocker, considering the abundance of zombie games back then. But the developers learned through community feedback that the zombies were unnecessary, so they were cut.

Similarly, the company doesn’t view the move to retail release as an indication the game is “complete.”

Don’t think of this as us claiming that the game is done,” Newman said. “We’re going to keep updating and improving the game.”

The game will be split into two development branches: a Main Branch with monthly updates, and a Staging Branch which will see more frequent updates that aren’t necessarily as well tested. Players are free to install both versions of the game on their PCs if they so choose.

The price will also be increasing, from $19.99 to $34.99. While the developer understands this isn’t ideal, it has always been the plan from the start to increase the price once the game left Early Access.