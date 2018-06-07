Game Releases the Week of June 11th

Super Bomberman R PS4 / Xbox One / PC

Bomberman is back and stronger than ever as the eight Bomberman heroes journey to space to face the Evil Emperor Buggler!

Tons of new characters are joining the fight. Play locally or online with friends and players from around the world! Play alone or with a friend in a Story Mode jam-packed with different levels. Re-experience classic Battle Mode, or discover the brand new Grand Prix Mode in which team play is just as important as individual skills! Classic Battle Mode is back! Challenge players around the world in online battles!







LEGO The Incredibles PS4 / Xbox One / PC / Nintendo Switch

Inspired by both films, LEGO The Incredibles allows players to tackle crime as the super-powered Parr Family. You’ll get to explore action-packed story levels and an epic hub world as you use your unique super abilities to bring the city’s villains to justice. You can assemble incredible LEGO builds either on your own or team up with family and friends in two-player co-op mode for twice the fun.







Jurassic World Evolution PS4 / Xbox One / PC

Place yourself at the heart of the Jurassic franchise and build your own Jurassic World.

Take charge of operations on the legendary islands of the Muertes archipelago and bring the wonder, majesty and danger of dinosaurs to life. Build for Science, Entertainment or Security interests in an uncertain world where life always finds a way.