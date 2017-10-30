GameStop to Offer All the Games You Can Play for $60

A leaked magazine ad seems to confirm that GameStop, stalwart holdout in the physical games specialty retailer space, is planning to experiment with a Netflix-style service for used games. Called Power Pass Unlimited Gaming, the service would allow gamers to “check out” one used game at a time from their local GameStop, keep the game as long as they want, and trade it in for another at any time within the six-month window of their subscription.

The last game they check out for the six months is theirs to keep.

The Power Pass subscription will cost $60. Signups begin November 19, and according to the fine print, you must activate your Power Pass by January 31, 2018.

You’ll also need to be a member of PowerUp Rewards, GameStop’s customer loyalty program. There are both entry-level and Pro tiers to the PowerUp Rewards program, and it’s not 100% clear if you’ll need to fork over the $14.99 for the Pro level to qualify for the Power Pass.