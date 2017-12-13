Gamevice Controls iPhone X and Droids

Gamevice announced today that its GV 157 model is fully compatible with iPhone X and iPhone 8/8+. In addition, Gamevice has revealed full support for Sphero’s app-enabled droids, well-timed for the launch of Star Wars: The Last Jedi. To accommodate Gamevice’s expanded functionality with partners which now include drones, droids and robots, they have lowered the price of the GV 157 to $79.95, a 20% savings just in time for the holidays.

“We chose to lower the price to $79.95 as demand for Gamevice has increased due to the fact that it can now be used for more than just gaming,” said Phillip Hyun, CEO, Gamevice. “Gamevice not only makes gaming on smartphones better, but it adds precision control to app controlled gadgets such as Sphero’s app-enabled droids and DJI’s Spark Drone, with more on the way.”