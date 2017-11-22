Gamevice Puts Gadgeteers in Full Control of the Holiday’s Hottest Tech

Gamevice, the makers of the zero latency and direct connected controller, announced today that it will provide full support to Spark, an easy-to-use, fun-to-fly mini camera drone from DJI, the leading drone and flying camera creators. The Gamevice controller gives Spark users the added benefit of improved precision, control, and ergonomics when flying the drone using their smartphone. Gamevice is an approved Apple MFi partner with direct Lightning support.

DJI’s latest innovative drone pairs well with our high-performance controllers,” said Phillip Hyun, CEO, Gamevice, Inc. “We are pleased to be working with them and other leading consumer electronics creators on future products that will leverage our platform.” “We designed Spark to be the easiest DJI drone to fly, whether using simple hand gestures, a smartphone or the dedicated remote control,” said said Paul Pan, Senior Product Manager at DJI. “Gamevice gives Spark pilots another simple, highly intuitive way to control their drone, letting them fly, capture and share life’s moments while on the go.”

The functionality of Gamevice doesn’t stop with the benefits it offers to users of drones like DJI’s. The device serves as an entertainment hub, with ever growing capabilities as new games, apps and hardware that support the controller launch regularly.

Gamevice also supports the SPRK+ robot from Sphero, adding a new layer of connectivity between consumers and their robots. With precision controls, improved ease of use, and comfortable design, Gamevice ensures that when SPRK+ users are struck with creativity, it’s easier than ever to bring their ideas to life.

The preferred controller of gamers everywhere, Gamevice creates a console experience on mobile devices to more than 1,000 video games including Street Fighter IV, Minecraft and NBA 2K18. The controller has extended its critically-acclaimed functionality to users of smartphone-controlled devices including robots and drones like DJI’s Spark and Sphero’s SPRK+ robot. By providing precision control and an ergonomic design, Gamevice allows users to achieve a new level of usability and comfort over a mobile device’s touchpad interface, and offers the lowest latency of any mobile controller available.