Get Even – Treatment Starts This May on PS4, Xbox One & PC

Reality starts to change – the environment is only a product of your own state of mind. Who’s that girl? What happened to her? Relax and explore, remember?

Sometimes light reveals dark secrets. It all started on this dismal date. Find the clues. Save the girl.

Black – an ice-cold mercenary and hired gun – awakes in a mysterious old asylum with no memory of his past.

Under the guidance of his anonymous captor, ‘Red’, Black embarks on a form of treatment, facilitated by a unique technology – a headset that allows the user to relive their memories and experience them again in the present.

And so Black tries to remember.

With the help of the ‘Pandora’ headset, he travels into the depths of his own mind to explore the truth behind the only thing he can remember: the failed rescue attempt of a teenage girl with a bomb strapped to her chest.

Following leads and information gathered by Red, Black begins to piece together the kidnapping plot of the girl he failed to save.

Yet the more Black uncovers, the more questions he has. Who’s Jasper? Can Red really be trusted? And what is this ‘other life’ Black keeps seeing glimpses of?

Black needs answers before he ends up like his fellow inmates, before he finally loses his mind, and before the Asylum takes him over for good.

Features

Immerse yourself into a mature, movie-like story – Go deep into an intimate and mature story that unfolds in a movie-like way. Forget good and bad, your choices will bear their own consequences and affect the evolution of the game.

Go deep into an intimate and mature story that unfolds in a movie-like way. Forget good and bad, your choices will bear their own consequences and affect the evolution of the game. Investigate and strike hard to uncover the truth – Incarnate Black, a private investigator, and take down your enemies to gather evidence and solve puzzles that will help your further the investigation.

Incarnate Black, a private investigator, and take down your enemies to gather evidence and solve puzzles that will help your further the investigation. Experience the graphic and audio revolutions of Get Even – Delve into true-to-life environments recreated by a unique 3D-scanning technology, for absolute immersion. All this framed by a unique and deep audio design that interacts with your actions.

Get Even is coming May 26th on PS4, Xbox One and PC. As Cole Black, you’re in an old abandoned asylum with only your memories. Are they your memories?…