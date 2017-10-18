Ghoulish Halloween Content For ‘Citadel: Forged With Fire’

Beginning this week and running through November 1st, players will be introduced to a Halloween themed update featuring; monster, ghost and pumpkin costumes, flaming jack-o-lanterns, tombstones and even trick or treating!

The Citadel: Forged With Fire Halloween Update Features:

Halloween Themed World Visual Effects: The land will be filled with classic horror effects including: a blood Red moon, dense fog, spectral spider webs, bare trees and more await you…

Citadel: Forged With Fire is available now on Steam Early Access for $24.99 and is in development for PS4 and Xbox One.