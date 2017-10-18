Ghoulish Halloween Content For ‘Citadel: Forged With Fire’

Beginning this week and running through November 1st, players will be introduced to a Halloween themed update featuring; monster, ghost and pumpkin costumes, flaming jack-o-lanterns, tombstones and even trick or treating!
The Citadel: Forged With Fire Halloween Update Features:
- Halloween Themed World Visual Effects: The land will be filled with classic horror effects including: a blood Red moon, dense fog, spectral spider webs, bare trees and more await you…
- Costumes and Masks: Outfit your player for the holiday… Choose from pumpkin or ghost masks, a bed sheet ghost costume, helmets, a flaming pumpkin head and more!
- Tombstone Props: Get graveyard props to use when building.
- New Building Pieces: Trap doors, spike pits, acid pools and more! These items will stay in game forever.
- Trick or Treat: Candy and costumes will be hidden in chests found at enemy camps and caves, trick or treat you enemies for a delightful treat!
Citadel: Forged With Fire is available now on Steam Early Access for $24.99 and is in development for PS4 and Xbox One.